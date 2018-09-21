English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brahmin Mahakumbh Organised in Ujjain, Seeks Implementation of Apex Court Verdict on SC/ST Act
The convention comes days after upper-caste organisations, led by Karni Sena, held a massive rally in Ujjain against the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
The organisers claimed that over 51,000 members of the Brahmin community hailing from various states took part in the convention.
Bhopal: A day after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said misuse of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act would not be allowed in the state, a mega Brahmin convention was organised in Ujjain demanding the implementation of Supreme Court’s verdict on the act.
Members of the community thronged the Ujjain temple to attend the ‘Brahmin Mahakumbh’ which was held at Dussehra Maidan.
A resolution backing the amendments introduced by the SC verdict which introduced a provision for anticipatory bail was passed at the Brahmin Mahasabha. The resolution also demanded that reservation be based on economic status and not caste, and opposed reservation benefits in government job promotions.
Among other demands, the Mahakumbh also sought the setting up of a ‘Brahmin Kalyan Board’, ‘Sawarn Kalyan Board’ and ‘Sawarn University’ in every state.
The organisers claimed that over 51,000 members of the Brahmin community hailing from various states took part in the convention.
The convention comes days after upper-caste organisations, led by Karni Sena, held a massive rally in Ujjain against the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Amid growing opposition against the restoration of the provisions of SC/ST Act, both the Congress and the BJP are receiving flak from several upper-caste outfits.
The parties had backed the amendment bill which was cleared by the parliament.
