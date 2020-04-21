Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 » India
1-min read

BrahMos Aerospace Helps Jabalpur With PPE Kits, N-95 Masks

BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture known the world over for making missiles, has given 500 PPE kits and 2,500 N-95 masks to the Jabalpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh to help in the fight against coronavirus.

PTI

Updated:April 21, 2020, 10:55 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
BrahMos Aerospace Helps Jabalpur With PPE Kits, N-95 Masks
Representative image. (Image: Reuters)

Jabalpur: BrahMos Aerospace, the Indo-Russian joint venture known the world over for making missiles, has given 500 PPE kits and 2,500 N-95 masks to the Jabalpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh to help in the fight against coronavirus.

The missile company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Sudhir Kumar Mishra assured that they will provide more assistance to Jabalpur whenever required, a state public relations official said on Tuesday.

"The countrys prestigious BrahMos Aerospace has given 500 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, 2,500 N-95 masks and 30 thermal scanners to the Jabalpur district administration, he said.

These vital equipment were handed over to Jabalpur Collector Bharat Yadav by the Red Cross Society secretary Ashish Dixit on behalf of the missile manufacturing company, the official said.

The collector also thanked BrahMos Aerospace CEO Sudhir Kumar Mishra, who is an alumnus of Government Jabalpur Engineering College, for the help.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,759

    +504*  

  • Total Confirmed

    18,601

    +945*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    3,252

    +410*  

  • Total DEATHS

    590

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 21 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,656,326

    +42,290*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,478,153

    +74,190*

  • Cured/Discharged

    651,503

    +26,805*  

  • Total DEATHS

    170,324

    +5,095*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres