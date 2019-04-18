English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Braille-coded Voter Cards Distributed to Visually Impaired Electors of East Delhi
District Election Officer for East Delhi K Mahesh said, there are 276 visually impaired electors out of 5,218 disabled voters in the district.
Photo for representation.(Image : Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Braille-coded voter cards were Thursday distributed to visually impaired electors of East Delhi, in consonance with the Election Commission's aim to make the polls more accessible to the disabled, officials said.
"First time, East Delhi parliamentary constituency in Delhi took the initiative of issuing Braille-coded electoral photo identity cards to visually-impaired voters," the Delhi CEO office said in a statement.
District Election Officer for East Delhi K Mahesh said, there are 276 visually impaired electors out of 5,218 disabled voters in the district. "All visually impaired voters are being provided identity cards in Braille," the statement said.
Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh Thursday handed out Braille-coded voter cards to some of the few visually impaired electors at his office here. "The electors were also provided with a specially designed alarm clock, a signature guard with a case, along with the Braille coded/scripted Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)," the statement said.
"First time, East Delhi parliamentary constituency in Delhi took the initiative of issuing Braille-coded electoral photo identity cards to visually-impaired voters," the Delhi CEO office said in a statement.
District Election Officer for East Delhi K Mahesh said, there are 276 visually impaired electors out of 5,218 disabled voters in the district. "All visually impaired voters are being provided identity cards in Braille," the statement said.
Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh Thursday handed out Braille-coded voter cards to some of the few visually impaired electors at his office here. "The electors were also provided with a specially designed alarm clock, a signature guard with a case, along with the Braille coded/scripted Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)," the statement said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Death of the Early Internet: A Crisis of Eventuality
- Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Staring into Your Soul
- A Divine Intervention? Woman Claims That She Saw Jesus In Notre Dame Flames
- Amid Avengers: Endgame Promotions, Chris Hemsworth Visits Disneyland Shanghai
- Haystacks, Helicopters and Hema Malini: Will Mathura Choose 'Dream Girl' in Lok Sabha 2019?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results