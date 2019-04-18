Braille-coded Voter Cards Distributed to Visually Impaired Electors of East Delhi

Braille-coded voter cards were Thursday distributed to visually impaired electors of East Delhi, in consonance with the Election Commission's aim to make the polls more accessible to the disabled, officials said."First time, East Delhi parliamentary constituency in Delhi took the initiative of issuing Braille-coded electoral photo identity cards to visually-impaired voters," the Delhi CEO office said in a statement.District Election Officer for East Delhi K Mahesh said, there are 276 visually impaired electors out of 5,218 disabled voters in the district. "All visually impaired voters are being provided identity cards in Braille," the statement said.Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh Thursday handed out Braille-coded voter cards to some of the few visually impaired electors at his office here. "The electors were also provided with a specially designed alarm clock, a signature guard with a case, along with the Braille coded/scripted Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC)," the statement said.