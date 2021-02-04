Brain Dead Andhra Farmer's Organs Give New Lease of Life to 5 People

Another farmer, who was declared brain dead, gave life to five people by donating his heart, kidneys, liver and lungs in Andhra Pradesh.

Balaiah, a 45-year-old farmer of Nagar Kurnool District was injured in road accident on January 31 and admitted in Continental Hospital, Guchibowli in Hyderabad. On Wednesday, doctors confirmed that he was brain dead.

With the help of Jeevan Dan trust, the doctors convinced his family members to donate his organs. The heart was rushed to Banjarahills Care Hospital in an ambulance through a green channel. Dr. Nagesh, a cardiologist from Kerala, along with a team of 23 medical professionals successfully transplanted the heart into a 60-year-old man.

The doctors said one kidney collected from the farmer was transplanted in Apollo hospital, another to Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences-NIMS, Punjagutta, the lungs to KIMS Hospital and the liver to another man receiving aat Continental hospital.

A few days ago, another 45-year-old farmer Narsi Reddy of Nalgonda District, who was also declared brain dead, donated his heart. The healthy heart was harvested and moved to Apollo Hospital through a green channel utilising Hyderabad Metro services.

A team of doctors headed by Dr Gokhale successfully performed the transplantation surgery. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan congratulated the doctors' effort and the Metro authorities for the green channel support for the moving the heart​.