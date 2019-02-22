English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Brain-dead Farmer Gives Life to 6 People in Coimbatore
Shanmugam met with an accident on the night of February 18 and was taken to the government hospital in Erode for first aid.
Representative picture. (Courtesy: Twitter)
Coimbatore: A 55-year-old brain-dead farmer Friday gave a new lease of life to six people at a hospital here.
Shanmugam, hailing from Erode district, met with an accident on the night of February 18 and was taken to the government hospital in Erode for first aid.
Later, he was brought to the Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) for specialised treatment.
Without responding to treatment, he was declared brain-dead this morning, a press release from the hospital said.
Shanmugam's family came forward to donate his organs. Accordingly, a liver, kidneys, eyes, bone and skin were harvested, the release said .
While the liver and one kidney were transplanted at KMCH, the eyes, skin and bone were sent to three private hospitals in the city, it said.
