Brajesh Thakur, Accused in Bihar Shelter Rapes, Was Soon to Contest Election on Congress Ticket

Brajesh Thakur, main accused in the rape of 34 minor girls at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, on Wednesday claimed he was planning to contest next election on a Congress ticket and blamed his arrest on a political conspiracy.Thakur — against whom an FIR was lodged on May 31 — whose face was blackened by people enraged over the heinous act, contested the claims made by police and said that not a single girl has given a statement against him. He urged the media to read the case diary in order to verify his claims."I was preparing to join Congress and contest election from Muzaffarpur. Talks with them (Congress) for the ticket were in the final stage. After knowing this fact, my opponents hatched a conspiracy," he claimed.When asked about his relations with Madhu, considered Thakur's close aide and absconding since police crackdown on functionaries of his NGO, he expressed ignorance saying he doesn't know her.However, Brajesh Thakur accepted that he spoke Chandeshwar Verma on phone, husband of state's social welfare minister Manju Verma, but claimed it was limited to political discussions.The Muzaffarpur horror came to light when the Bihar Social Welfare Department filed an FIR based on a social audit of the shelter home conducted by the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai.