Brajesh Thakur, Muzaffarpur Shelter Rapes Accused, Resting in Hospital Ward For Last 40 Days

Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the rape of 34 minor girl inmates of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur managed by his NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, is resting in a hospital ward and not an actual jail room.Thakur has been in that hospital ward for the last 40 days. It was on June 27 that Thakur was shifted from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur to jail. He was arrested on June 2 and for close to three weeks he was resting in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.“We have lodged him in Hospital Ward Number 8 in jail. This is based on my conversation with SKMCH doctors who told me that Thakur is suffering from slip disc, severe diabetes and his blood pressure keeps on fluctuating and that there is a possibility of a heart attack – so he needs continuous observation. After all, who will be responsible if something happens to him in a barrack?” Muzaffarpur Jail Superintendent, Rajiv Kumar Jha told this to The Economic Times.“If doctors say keep him in jail hospital, what can we do? He may have done any crime, but that does not mean we do not give him proper treatment. That is his right. What if he dies – then you will say he died as part of some conspiracy,” Jha added.Thakur's continuous lodging in the jail hospital may be used by him while pleading for bail before the Patna HC. All other nine accused in the matter are lodged in the barracks.Thakur’s bail was earlier rejected by POCSO court.