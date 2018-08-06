English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Brajesh Thakur, Muzaffarpur Shelter Rapes Accused, Resting in Hospital Ward For Last 40 Days
Thakur has been in that hospital ward for the last 40 days. It was on June 27 that Thakur was shifted from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur to jail.
Seen here is Brajesh Thakur, smiling wryly, after he was arrested by the police in Bihar shelter home rape case.
Loading...
New Delhi: Brajesh Thakur, the main accused in the rape of 34 minor girl inmates of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur managed by his NGO Sewa Sankalp Evam Vikas Samiti, is resting in a hospital ward and not an actual jail room.
Thakur has been in that hospital ward for the last 40 days. It was on June 27 that Thakur was shifted from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur to jail. He was arrested on June 2 and for close to three weeks he was resting in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.
“We have lodged him in Hospital Ward Number 8 in jail. This is based on my conversation with SKMCH doctors who told me that Thakur is suffering from slip disc, severe diabetes and his blood pressure keeps on fluctuating and that there is a possibility of a heart attack – so he needs continuous observation. After all, who will be responsible if something happens to him in a barrack?” Muzaffarpur Jail Superintendent, Rajiv Kumar Jha told this to The Economic Times.
“If doctors say keep him in jail hospital, what can we do? He may have done any crime, but that does not mean we do not give him proper treatment. That is his right. What if he dies – then you will say he died as part of some conspiracy,” Jha added.
Thakur's continuous lodging in the jail hospital may be used by him while pleading for bail before the Patna HC. All other nine accused in the matter are lodged in the barracks.
Thakur’s bail was earlier rejected by POCSO court.
Also Watch
Thakur has been in that hospital ward for the last 40 days. It was on June 27 that Thakur was shifted from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur to jail. He was arrested on June 2 and for close to three weeks he was resting in the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital.
“We have lodged him in Hospital Ward Number 8 in jail. This is based on my conversation with SKMCH doctors who told me that Thakur is suffering from slip disc, severe diabetes and his blood pressure keeps on fluctuating and that there is a possibility of a heart attack – so he needs continuous observation. After all, who will be responsible if something happens to him in a barrack?” Muzaffarpur Jail Superintendent, Rajiv Kumar Jha told this to The Economic Times.
“If doctors say keep him in jail hospital, what can we do? He may have done any crime, but that does not mean we do not give him proper treatment. That is his right. What if he dies – then you will say he died as part of some conspiracy,” Jha added.
Thakur's continuous lodging in the jail hospital may be used by him while pleading for bail before the Patna HC. All other nine accused in the matter are lodged in the barracks.
Thakur’s bail was earlier rejected by POCSO court.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Donald Trump Calls Media 'Fake Fake Disgusting Media'
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Friday 03 August , 2018 Speed News: Catch the Day's Top Stories
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Father-in-Law Rajan Nanda Passes Away; Amitabh Bachchan Rushes Back to India
- Rajasthan High Court Acquits Woman of Killing a Child Because She Was PMSing
- Taimur Ali Khan Playing Badminton with Dad Saif Ali Khan Will Drive Away Your Monday Blues; See Pics
- Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
- When an Orphan & Black Slave Got Together to Create Masterpiece Called 'Jack Daniels'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...