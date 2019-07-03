'Brand New Drama of Grand Old Party': BJP Leader on Rahul Gandhi's Official Resignation
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said unlike the Congress, the organisational structure is already in place in the BJP, which also has a working president.
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairs a meeting at his ministry in Antyodaya Bhawan, New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. MoS for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju is also seen. (PTI)
New Delhi: Unlike the Congress, the organisational structure is already in place in the BJP, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday soon after Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president.
"In BJP, the (organisational) election and membership timetable is ready. Work has also started. We also have a working president. If nothing is happening in the other party, what can I do?" Javadekar said after a briefing of the Cabinet when asked about Gandhi's resignation.
Gandhi on Wednesday shared an open letter on Twitter, saying it had been an honour to serve the Congress whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation". He also took total responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed it is a "brand new drama of the grand old party and we have nothing to do with it".
BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the resignation was Gandhi's decision. "There are two types of parties — one like the BJP which is run by democracy. On the other hand, you have family-driven parties like the Congress. So it is for them to decide, we have no role," he said.
When asked to comment on the resignation, another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar quipped, "We can thank the other party."
Also Watch
-
Mumbai Floods : Why are Mumbai Rains so Disastrous Despite the Thousand Crores Spent?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Understanding the Grim Reality Of Migrant & Refugee Crisis
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
Why The Hue and Cry About Zaira Wasim Quitting Bollywood?
-
Monday 01 July , 2019
First Batch of Pilgrims Leaves for Amarnath Yatra
-
Saturday 29 June , 2019
Budget 2019: What Women Would Want From The Budget
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Diplo Says Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Confiscated His Phone, Kept Him in Cell During Their Second Wedding
- 'Grave Injustice': Rayudu's Unexpected Retirement After World Cup Snub Has Twitter Up in Arms
- Malaika Arora dedicates Post to Arjun Kapoor, Says 'Right Lover will Never Cause Anxiety'
- From Akshay Kumar to Jason Statham, Everyone's Obsessed With the New #BottleCapChallenge
- Fan Hit in Stands By Rohit Six Receives Autographed Hat
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s