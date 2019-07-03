Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Brand New Drama of Grand Old Party': BJP Leader on Rahul Gandhi's Official Resignation

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said unlike the Congress, the organisational structure is already in place in the BJP, which also has a working president.

Agencies

Updated:July 3, 2019, 5:34 PM IST
Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi chairs a meeting at his ministry in Antyodaya Bhawan, New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. MoS for Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju is also seen. (PTI)
New Delhi: Unlike the Congress, the organisational structure is already in place in the BJP, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday soon after Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president.

"In BJP, the (organisational) election and membership timetable is ready. Work has also started. We also have a working president. If nothing is happening in the other party, what can I do?" Javadekar said after a briefing of the Cabinet when asked about Gandhi's resignation.

Gandhi on Wednesday shared an open letter on Twitter, saying it had been an honour to serve the Congress whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation". He also took total responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed it is a "brand new drama of the grand old party and we have nothing to do with it".

BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli said the resignation was Gandhi's decision. "There are two types of parties — one like the BJP which is run by democracy. On the other hand, you have family-driven parties like the Congress. So it is for them to decide, we have no role," he said.

When asked to comment on the resignation, another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar quipped, "We can thank the other party."

Also Watch

