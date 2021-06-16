Branded Witch, Three Women Held Hostage And Beaten Up Overnight In Bihar’s Purnea 

In a horrific incident, three women including a minor were allegedly tied, beaten up overnight, and made to consume human waste after being accused of possessing witch-like powers in Bihar’s Purnea district.

Two people have been arrested in the case which took place in Mohini Adivasi Tola under Kasba police limits. According to one of the victims, when her cousin brother’s newly wedded wife fell ill, she and the two others visited the couple to check on them.

However, the neighbours, she said, pointed fingers at the three of the victims and called them witches who used their magic powers against the sick woman. The three victims were then allegedly held captive and tied up in the house by around 10-12 people.

According to the victims, they were beaten up the entire night. Later in the morning, all of the three were allegedly made to drink a mix of human waste and urine.

The incident took place last Saturday but was highlighted only this Monday after the victims were encouraged to go to the police station where they submitted a written complaint over the incident. Station officer Chandan Kumar Thakur informed that 11 people have been booked under anti-witch law and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He said two accused have been arrested so far while the others are on the run.

On the other hand, a section of people supporting the accused have reiterated that the three victims are indeed the reason behind the ill health of the woman. They said that these three have used their black magic to affect the health of the woman who fell ill. Moreover, they have also expressed their anger against the police action.

Such incidents are prevalent in rural areas of Bihar and Jharkhand where women are beaten up in the name of being so-called witches. This is the reason why both the states had to come up with anti-witch craft laws and penalise those involved in such heinous crimes.

