INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Branded Witch, Woman Beaten to Death in Jharkhand's Giridih; Probe Begins

Representative image.

Representative image.

Police said that the people who are being accused of killing her belong to a family that had an old feud with Gita Devi and her relatives. She was released from jail recently.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 17, 2020, 9:48 PM IST
Share this:

A woman was beaten to death in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Monday after she was branded witch, police said. The incident happened in Gawan police station area of the district and Khuri Mahua's sub divisional police officer Naveen Kumar Singh said they are probing the incident.

Gita Devi's family members alleged that she was beaten to death by some people of her own village.

Police said that the people who are being accused of killing her belong to a family that had an old feud with Gita Devi and her relatives. She was released from jail recently.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading