Podcast: Brass Tacks with Zakka Jacob
Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar resign as CM & Deputy CM of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray set to be the next CM. Zakka Jacob breaks down the big story on Brass Tacks.
In the biggest twist in Maharashtra political saga, Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar resign as the CM & Deputy CM of Maharashtra while Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is all set to be the next CM. Zakka Jacob breaks down the big story on Brass Tacks.
-
