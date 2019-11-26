Podcast: Brass Tacks with Zakka Jacob

In the biggest twist in Maharashtra political saga, Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar resign as the CM & Deputy CM of Maharashtra while Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray is all set to be the next CM. Zakka Jacob breaks down the big story on Brass Tacks.

