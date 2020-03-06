Brave in the Face of Coronavirus, Italian Grandparents Baby-sit Kids After Schools Shut
The elderly have been known to be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19.
Coronavirus in Italy (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Rome: Italian grandparents are ignoring a government plea to stay home to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and are instead stepping in as last-minute baby-sitters after schools were closed nationwide.
With 148 virus deaths, Italy is the epicenter of the outbreak in Europe. It also has the world's oldest population after Japan. And the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the new virus.
Schools nationwide were closed Wednesday, leaving 8.4 million students with no place to go for the next two weeks.
So, despite a government decree that aims to curtail the spread of the virus among the most vulnerable, Roman playgrounds indicate the measures had the unintended boomerang effect of sending the elderly out on duty at the nation's sandboxes, swings and jungle gyms.
One grandfather, Lorenzo Romano, says he is happy to look after his grandchildren, regardless of the risk to his health, because he wants them around him more.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 5 Times Indian Politicians Came up with Bizarre Solutions to Prevent Coronavirus
- NASA Mars 2020 Mission Rover Officially Named 'Perseverance', to Launch in July 2020
- Kartik Aaryan Admitted to Hospital, Undergoes Surgery: Report
- Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Winner Attacked in Hyderabad Pub for Protesting Against Misbehaviour with Female Friend
- Amid Volatile Stock Market, SC's Cryptocurrency Ruling May Bring New Investment Avenue