Braving Mid-Air Cardiac Arrest, Pilot Lands Plane Full of Passengers Safely at Kolkata Airport

Despite sustaining a massive cardiac arrest and severe artery blockage mid-air, a Cuban IndiGo Airlines pilot landed a Kolkata-bound plane full of passengers on Saturday evening at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.According to the Airport officials, Captain Silvio Diaz Acosta, the 63-year-old pilot was about to land his flight from Imphal to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata when he complained of acute chest pain to his co-pilot and began sweating profusely.Bracing himself against the pain, he managed to safely land the aircraft with the help of his co-pilot at 4:45 pm.Immediately after touch-down Acosta was rushed to the medical unit inside the Airport where his critical condition was diagnosed in the ECG report, after which doctors referred him to the nearby Charnock Hospital.Speaking to News18, Cardiologist Dr Satrajit Samanta said, “His condition was serious and he was immediately taken to the emergency ward. Electrocardiography (ECG) was done, wherein we found Myocardial infarction (MI), commonly known as a heart attack. It happens when blood flow decreases or completely stops to a part of the heart. Later angioplasty was done, stent was placed. He is now recovering."The doctors at the hospital, where Acosta is being treated, said that it was a marathon task in a short span that reaped miraculous results.Further, the cardiologist attending to him said that while he was being operated, he suffered from Ventricular Tachycardia (a heart rhythm disorder), which posed as another challenge. In order to resuscitate him, he was given electric shocks twice."I have never witnessed such an incident. The fact that the cardiac arrest happened midair and he still landed the flight safely is a miracle. He is fine and out of danger, but we have kept him under strict observation. Today, his family members will reach India from Havana. Hopefully, he will be discharged in two-three days,” said Dr Samanta.