Braving The Frontline: Maharashtra Police Have Lost 25 of its Warriors to Coronavirus

Maharashtra has lost 25 police personnel to Covid-19 so far. According to information provided by the police, as of Friday, 2211 police personnel have tested positive for the virus. Of these, 970 have recovered and some have even resumed duty.

Officials said that of the 25 deceased police personnel, 16 are from Mumbai. These include 53-year old Dilip Mohite posted at Dahisar police station, who tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday, after his death. Deepak Hate, a head constable at Bandra police station, who had been discharged from a hospital after treatment, passed away on Thursday.

The other deaths are from Nashik, Pune, Solapur and Thane. Five of these deaths have been seen in the past three days with the total number of positive cases increasing to 2211 on Friday from 1964 on Wednesday.

Police officials have been at the frontline, ensuring law and order, coordinating migrants’ travel and smooth functioning of essential services. The Mumbai police had issued directions for its personnel above the age of 55 and those with co-morbidities that they can opt to stay home. The state government has announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to the families of those who succumb to the coronavirus while on duty.

Personnel from other forces including home guards, Central Armed Police Force, Central Industrial Security Force and Rapid Action Force have also been deployed in some spots across the state.

Apart from this, official data from the police said that till Friday, there have been 254 cases of assault on policemen and 706 found violating quarantine measures across the state, excluding Mumbai.