Braving Winter Chill, Women and Children in Lucknow Gather to Protest Citizenship Law

In solidarity with the protesting women of Shaheen Bagh, the women had gathered at the Ghantaghar area of Old Lucknow.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 18, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
Lucknow: Braving the bone-chilling cold, scores of women with their children sat on a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) at Ghantaghar in Lucknow on Friday evening. The protest demonstration continued, amid heavy security cover, on Saturday morning despite the winter chill.

Congress leader Sadaf Jafar, who was jailed during the citizenship law protests in Uttar Pradesh, also reached the protest venue in Lucknow to extend her support to the protesters.

“We don’t want a law that discriminates on the basis of religion. We have come to protest along with our children in such extreme weather because we want to make it clear to the government that now they can’t divide us on religious lines,” said one of the protestors at Ghantaghar.

Another protester claimed that they were not allowed to make arrangements for the cold weather and the police were stopping the people from reaching the venue. “We will not be demoralised by any such acts,” said the woman who had come to the protest along with her children.

Student leader and a member of SP youth wing Pooja Shukla also reached the spot and stood all night with the protesters. Shukla said she had come to extend her support to the protesters as she stands in solidarity with all the women protesting against the controversial law.

Meanwhile, protests continued for the sixth day at Mansoor Ali Park in Roshan Bagh area of Prayagraj on Saturday. The administration remained alert after an argument broke out between the protestors and the police who tried to enter the park.

| Edited by: Sana Fazili
