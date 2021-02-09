Brazil Gets $1 Billion From BRICS Bank To Fight Coronavirus

RIO DE JANEIRO: A development bank run by the BRICS group of major developing nations has disbursed $1 billion to help fund the Brazilian government’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement from the lender on Tuesday.

The New Bank of Development (NDB), run by the BRICS group comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, has earmarked $10 billion for fighting the pandemic. Eventually, Brazil is expected to receive a fifth of those funds.

Brazil has the world’s deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside the United States, with 232,170 fatalities among more than 9.5 million cases.

