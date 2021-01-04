News18 Logo

Brazil Health Regulator Anvisa Eyes Import of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine from India
Brazil Health Regulator Anvisa Eyes Import of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Vaccine from India

Representative image.

Anvisa said it will evaluate how comparable the vaccine is to the shot produced in the U.K. before it decides on possible approval for emergency use.

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa has received data regarding the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine being produced in India from the vaccine maker’s partners in Brazil, the agency said in a statement on Monday.

Based on the data presented by Brazilian biomedical center Fiocruz, along with more information to be presented by the Serum Institute of India, Anvisa said it will evaluate how comparable the vaccine is to the shot produced in the U.K. before it decides on possible approval for emergency use.


