Brazil Looks To Acquire 30 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From India, Russia

BRASILIA: Brazil’s Health Ministry is negotiating the acquisition of 30 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and India’s Covaxin vaccine, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Russian biomedical center Gamaleya will be able to offer 10 million Sputnik V vaccine doses in February and March if a deal is reached, and Bharat Biotech will be able to offer 8 million doses of Covaxin in February and another 12 million in March, the ministry said. It said the parties would meet on Friday to discuss the supply deal.

