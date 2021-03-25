Brazil Second Nation To Top 3,00,000 COVID-19 Deaths
Sao Paulo (AP) Brazil has reached 3,00,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and become the second nation to top that figure. The United States hit the same milestone on December 14, but it has a larger population. Wednesday's coronavirus figures from the Brazilian health ministry added another 2,009 deaths to the country's tally, which local media say is an undercount..
March 25, 2021
On Tuesday, Brazil hit a single-day record of 3,251 COVID-19 deaths and authorities fear that April could be as grim as March in the country’s overwhelmed hospitals. Brazil added 1,00,000 deaths to its tally in only 75 days, a spike health experts have blamed on a lack of political coordination, new variants that spread more easily and a disregard for health protocols in many parts of the country. (AP) .
