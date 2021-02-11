Brazil, South Africa, Egypt Among Countries That Received Covid-19 Vaccine from India: Here is a List

In an attempt to become a 'pharmacy to the world', Indian government has cleared supply of 34.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 25 countries on a commercial basis till February.

The government last month mandated that the external affairs ministry would oversee the export of the vaccine on a commercial basis to foreign countries and international organisations.

India has supplied 16.7 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to 20 countries.

Here is a list of those countries:

- Afghanistan

- Nepal

- Maldives

- Mauritius

- Bhutan

- Myanmar

- Seychelles

- Morocco

- Brazil

- Bangladesh

- Dominica

- Barbados

- Dubai

- Muscat

- South Africa

- Algeria

- Kuwait

- Egypt

- Sri Lanka

- Bahrain

For the month February, MEA has cleared vaccines for: Saudi Arabia, Nicaragua, Philippines, Serbia and Qatar.

This list of 25 countries does not include Canada that recently requested for 1 million doses of the vaccine