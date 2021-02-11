Brazil, South Africa, Egypt Among Countries That Received Covid-19 Vaccine from India: Here is a List
Covid-19 vaccination doses of the Serum Institute of India departed for the countries of Barbados & Dominica in the Caribbean, under the Vaccine Maitri programme.
India has supplied 16.7 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) to 20 countries.
- Last Updated: February 11, 2021, 12:46 IST
In an attempt to become a 'pharmacy to the world', Indian government has cleared supply of 34.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to 25 countries on a commercial basis till February.
The government last month mandated that the external affairs ministry would oversee the export of the vaccine on a commercial basis to foreign countries and international organisations.
Here is a list of those countries:
- Afghanistan
- Nepal
- Maldives
- Mauritius
- Bhutan
- Myanmar
- Seychelles
- Morocco
- Brazil
- Bangladesh
- Dominica
- Barbados
- Dubai
- Muscat
- South Africa
- Algeria
- Kuwait
- Egypt
- Sri Lanka
- Bahrain
For the month February, MEA has cleared vaccines for: Saudi Arabia, Nicaragua, Philippines, Serbia and Qatar.
This list of 25 countries does not include Canada that recently requested for 1 million doses of the vaccine