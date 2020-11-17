Brazil To Track Illegal Amazon Wood Exports Using Isotopes - President

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said his government in coming days will name countries that are importing wood illegally extracted from the Amazon.

Addressing a BRICS summit of big developing economies on Monday, Bolsonaro said Brazilian police had developed a way of tracking wood exported from the Amazon using isotopes.

Deforestation in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest has surged under the right-wing president, who argues for more mining, farming and economic development there and has played down forest fires.

During his remote address to counterparts from China, Russia, India and South Africa, Bolsonaro also criticized broader multilateral forums and defended reforms at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

Bolsonaro, a virus skeptic and a critic of WHO’s social distancing guidelines, said the virus was politicized and that the pandemic and economic crisis should be addressed together.

