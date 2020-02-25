Brazilian Man Held With Cocaine Worth Rs 9 Crore at Delhi Airport
On a detailed personal and baggage search by customs officers, 1,915 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 9 crore was seized from the Brazilian national.
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: A Brazilian national was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly possessing cocaine worth around Rs 9 crore, a Customs official said on Tuesday.
The man, who arrived at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Saturday, was intercepted by the Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport.
On Friday, the person had reached Addis Ababa from the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo. The passenger was intercepted after he had crossed the Green Channel.
For the purpose of Customs clearance of arriving passengers, a two-channel system has been adopted under which the Green Channel is for passengers not having any dutiable goods, while the Red Channel for those having dutiable goods.
On a detailed personal and baggage search, 1,915 grams of cocaine worth approximately Rs 9 crore, concealed in three plastic pouches, were recovered, the official said.
The cocaine has been seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the person placed under arrest, the Customs official added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 62-Year-Old Sets World Record by Holding Plank for More than 8 Hours, Twitter in Awe
- Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
- Woman Tweets to UP Police to Save Her from Eve-Teasers on Bus, Cops' Swift Response Wins Intenet
- Coronavirus And Superspreaders: Humans Can Carry And Transmit COVID-19 Without Symptoms
- Strangers Can Get Access to Your Private WhatsApp Groups, Here’s How to Stop Them