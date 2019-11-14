Take the pledge to vote

Brazilian President Accepts PM Modi's Invitation, to be Chief Guest at India's Republic Day Celebrations Next Year

PM Modi also welcomed the decision of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens.

November 14, 2019
Brasilia: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year.

Modi, who is in Brazil for the 11th BRICS Summit which will focus on building mechanisms for counter-terrorism cooperation and strengthen India's ties with the world's five major economies, met Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the meeting and spoke about diversifying cooperation for the benefit of the people. The two leaders held "fruitful talks" to strengthen bilateral ties.

Prime Minister Modi invited Bolsonaro to the Republic Day, 2020. The Brazilian President has accepted the invitation with pleasure, according to an official statement. "Both leaders agreed that on this occasion, the two countries can comprehensively enhance our strategic partnership," it said.

Modi said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels, the statement said.

The Brazilian President expressed his readiness and informed Prime Minister Modi that a large business delegation will accompany him to India, it said, adding that the two leaders also discussed other areas of cooperation including space and defence sectors.

Modi also welcomed the decision of the President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens.

(With PTI inputs)

