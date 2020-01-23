Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Chief Guest at Republic Day Parade, to Begin 4-day India Visit Tomorrow

Brazilian envoy Andre Aranha Correa do Lago to India said over 15 agreements will be signed during Bolsonaro's visit, including one on the investment protection and facilitation treaty.

PTI

Updated:January 23, 2020, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Chief Guest at Republic Day Parade, to Begin 4-day India Visit Tomorrow
File photo of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro with PM Narendra Modi in Osaka, Japan. (Image: Reuters)

New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will arrive in India on a four-day visit beginning Friday with an aim to "re-energise" the bilateral strategic partnership by boosting trade and investment, and deepening cooperation in key sectors such as defence and energy.

Bolsonaro, during his first visit to India after assuming power, will be the chief guest at India's 71st Republic Day Parade on January 26, besides holding talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

Asked why a "controversial" figure like Bolsonaro was chosen to be the chief guest, Secretary (East) Vijay Thakur Singh said he is an elected leader in a democratic country, which is an emerging power in the region and one with which India has strong and substantive relations.

"We will be warmly welcoming him as an honoured guest to the Republic Day and it (his coming here) is a sign of his commitment to building the relationship between the two countries," she said.

Brazilian envoy Andre Aranha Correa do Lago to India earlier said over 15 agreements will be signed during the Bolsonaro's visit, including one on the investment protection and facilitation treaty.

Bolsonaro will hold talks with Modi and Kovind separately on Saturday.

Thakur said there would be discussions on cooperation in key sectors such as defence, energy, trade and agriculture.

"Coming to the energy sector, which is the area in which we have collaboration both oil and gas as well as in the renewable energy side, including in the field of bio-fuels... We could have exchange of knowledge as well as technology in this field," she said.

"We have ongoing defence cooperation as well as space cooperation and we are looking at how to strengthen these. Also we would be looking at strengthening our cooperation that exists in science and technology, in innovations and start-ups," she said.

Other areas which will be the focus of discussion will be agriculture, food processing and animal husbandry, Thakur said.

"So, if you look at it, the visit of President Bolsonaro is an extremely important visit. It will be an opportunity to re-energise our strategic partnership and take it forward in a focused manner. And, we have a very positive and forward looking agenda to building stronger ties with Brazil," she said.

Bolsonaro will be accompanied by eight ministers, four members of the Brazilian Parliament, senior officials and a large business delegation, she said.

This will be the third time that a Brazilian President will be the Chief Guest at the Republic Day. The last time was in 2004.

India-Brazil ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

The volume of bilateral trade was $8.2 billion in 2018-19. This included $3.8 billion worth of Indian exports to Brazil and $4.4 million as imports by India. Both the governments feel there is huge potential to enhance the bilateral trade further.

Indian investments in Brazil were around $6 billion and Brazilian investments in India are estimated at $1 billion in 2018.

Brazilian investments in India are mainly in the automobile, IT, mining, energy and biofuels sectors. India has invested in Brazil's IT, pharmaceutical, energy, agri-business, mining and engineering sectors.

The two countries signed an agreement in 2003 for defence cooperation. It was ratified by Brazil in 2006. The agreement provides for cooperation in defence related matters, especially in the field of research and development, acquisition and logistic support.

Both the countries are also strong contenders for permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

Modi met Bolsonaro on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka in June last year during which a raft of issues of bilateral importance were discussed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram