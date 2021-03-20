US Defense Secretary Lloyd James Austin Commends India-US Leadership in Indo-Pacific Region

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III commended the India-US partnership in addressing challenges facing across Indo-pacific region on Saturday.

“Great meeting with NSA Doval last night. The breadth of collaboration b/w our 2 nations reflects the significance of our major defence partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region,” said US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd James Austin III.

Great meeting with National Security Advisor Doval last night. The breadth of collaboration between our two nations reflects the significance of our Major Defense Partnership as we work together to address the most pressing challenges facing the Indo-Pacific region. pic.twitter.com/DoMZiJDiF1— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) March 20, 2021

Austin arrived in India as part of his three-nation first overseas tour as the Defence Secretary. He visited Japan and South Korea before arriving in New Delhi. His visit is a reflection of the Biden administration’s strong commitment to ties with its close allies and partners in the region.

After his arrival on On Friday, Austin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi and met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. During their meeting, Modi “welcomed the warm and close relationship between the two countries, which is rooted in shared values of democracy, pluralism and commitment to a rules-based order”. The PMO said Modi also outlined his vision for the strategic partnership between India and the US, emphasising the important role of bilateral defence cooperation.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended his welcome to Austin. “Mr. Austin. Your visit to India is definitely going to further deepen the cooperation and partnership between India and the United States. Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow,” he said on Twitter.

Warm welcome to Delhi, @SecDef Mr. Austin. Your visit to India is definitely going to further deepen the cooperation and partnership between India and the United States.Looking forward to our meeting tomorrow. https://t.co/vcIHWUcEpC — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) March 19, 2021

The US official was received at the Palam airport by senior Indian military officials and diplomats from the American embassy.