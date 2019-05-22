English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Break-in at IAF's Paris Office, Which Oversees the Manufacture of Rafale Jets, Says Report
No document and data were stolen, according to reports, and the Defence Ministry has also been briefed about the incident.
Representative image
New Delhi: In a possible espionage attempt, unidentified persons on Sunday broke into the Indian Air Force Rafale project team office in Paris, which is overseeing the manufacture of the 36 Rafale fighter jets as a part of the deal between India and France.
The break-in at the project management team office, which is located in the Saint Cloud suburb of Paris, took place on Sunday night.
"No hard disk or document has been stolen. More details are being ascertained about the motive," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
French police authorities are now investigating the case. According to the ANI report, the Defence Ministry has also been brief on the matter.
The project management team is headed by a Group Captain-ranked IAF officer.
The Rafale deal has been at the centre of many a conflict between the Congress and the BJP, with Rahul Gandhi levelling several allegations against PM Modi.
The break-in at the project management team office, which is located in the Saint Cloud suburb of Paris, took place on Sunday night.
"No hard disk or document has been stolen. More details are being ascertained about the motive," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.
French police authorities are now investigating the case. According to the ANI report, the Defence Ministry has also been brief on the matter.
The project management team is headed by a Group Captain-ranked IAF officer.
The Rafale deal has been at the centre of many a conflict between the Congress and the BJP, with Rahul Gandhi levelling several allegations against PM Modi.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan is Related to Arjun Kapoor’s New Film India's Most Wanted, Here’s How
- Ayodhya's Ram Sita Temple Serves Iftar Meals to Muslim Devotees on Premises, Wins Hearts
- The Sony-Microsoft Game Streaming Partnership is Surprising, but Clever
- Gomathi Marimuthu Provisionally Suspended after Testing Positive for Banned Substance
- Tesla's India-Entry Can Become a Reality Thanks to Ashok Leyland, CV Maker Open to Work With Elon Musk
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results