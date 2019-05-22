Take the pledge to vote

Break-in at IAF's Paris Office, Which Oversees the Manufacture of Rafale Jets, Says Report

No document and data were stolen, according to reports, and the Defence Ministry has also been briefed about the incident.

News18.com

Updated:May 22, 2019, 5:52 PM IST
Break-in at IAF's Paris Office, Which Oversees the Manufacture of Rafale Jets, Says Report
Representative image
New Delhi: In a possible espionage attempt, unidentified persons on Sunday broke into the Indian Air Force Rafale project team office in Paris, which is overseeing the manufacture of the 36 Rafale fighter jets as a part of the deal between India and France.

The break-in at the project management team office, which is located in the Saint Cloud suburb of Paris, took place on Sunday night.

"No hard disk or document has been stolen. More details are being ascertained about the motive," news agency ANI quoted sources as saying.

French police authorities are now investigating the case. According to the ANI report, the Defence Ministry has also been brief on the matter.

The project management team is headed by a Group Captain-ranked IAF officer.

The Rafale deal has been at the centre of many a conflict between the Congress and the BJP, with Rahul Gandhi levelling several allegations against PM Modi.



