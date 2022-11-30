Breakfast Idea: Try This Easy-Peasy Lemon Squeezy Rawa Upma

Don’t we all crave some delicious breakfast but end up ignoring it just because it needs a hell lot of time to prepare it? But what if we say there’s one healthy to make? Yes, you read it.

Rava Upma is one such dish that is great for a light morning breakfast and easily made. It contains a lot of fibre, which is good for our digestion. Not only that, but after eating Rava Upma, one does not feel hungry for a long time, which aids in energy maintenance. Amid the hectic morning routine, you can include Rava Upma in your kid’s tiffin. If you haven’t tried making it, don’t worry, we are here with one of the easiest recipes.

Ingredients to make Rava Upma

Rava (semolina) – 1 cup

Chana dal – 1 tsp

Urad Dal - 1 tsp

Onion chopped - 1

Tomato chopped - 1

Grated ginger – 1/2 tsp

Carrot chopped - 3 tbsp

Green peas - 2 tbsp

Chopped capsicum – 3 tbsp

Fried cashew - 7-8

Curry leaves - 1/4 cup

Asafoetida - 1 pinch

Green chilli - 2

Green coriander leaves - 2-3 tbsp

Lemon - 1/2

Desi ghee - 1 tbsp

Oil – 2 tbsp

salt - as per taste

Steps to make Rava Upma

Begin by finely chopping some vegetables such as onion, tomato, green chilli, carrot, capsicum, and green coriander leaves.

Heat 1 tbsp ghee in a thick-bottomed saucepan. After melting the ghee, add the Rava and fry for a few minutes. (The rava will turn light brown in 3-4 minutes.) Throughout this time, keep stirring the semolina with a spoon. Remove the roasted semolina to a plate.)

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a pan over medium heat. When the oil is hot, add the mustard seeds.

When the mustard begins to crackle, add the asafoetida, curry leaves, urad dal, and chana dal and fry everything together.

Fry them until the dal turns a light brown colour. After that, stir in the chopped onion, green chilli, and grated ginger. Fry the onion until it becomes light pink.

Put in the chopped carrots, peas, capsicum, and tomatoes and allow to cook.

Cook these ingredients for 2-3 minutes, then add one and a half cups of water and bring to a boil.

When the water begins to boil, add the roasted semolina and squeeze half a lemon over it. With a spoon, thoroughly combine the semolina and cook for 2 minutes while stirring.

After that, cover the pan and cook the Rava Upma for 3 to 4 minutes on low heat.

Throughout this time, keep stirring the upma with a spoon. Turn off the heat and leave the upma like this for 10 minutes to allow it to set. Your delicious Rava upma is ready. Serve with green coriander leaves as a garnish for breakfast.

