Breaking News LIVE Updates: Govt Set to Discuss Farm Laws 'Clause By Clause' With Protesters Shortly as Tomar Says Hopeful of Solution

News18.com | January 04, 2021, 12:27 IST
Breaking News LIVE Updates: Ahead of the seventh round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers on two key issues still on board -- the repeal of the three agriculture laws and giving legal status to the minimum support price guarantee. The farmers, camping at the Delhi borders, have warned that they will hold a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met. In the last round of meetings, the Centre said the two sides had come to an understanding on two of the four demands of the farmers - withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance.

Farmer unions on Friday warned that they will start shutting all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana if the government fails to resolve their main demands for the repeal of three new farm reform laws and a legal guarantee for MSP in the next round of talks on January 4. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, representatives of farmer unions said that only five per cent of the issues raised by them have so far been discussed in meetings with the government, and outlined multiple protest actions over a month if their main demands are not met.
Jan 04, 2021 12:27 (IST)

Hope Govt Takes a Human Approach: Hannan Mollah | "It is up to the government whether it wants to solve the farmers' problems or conspire against the farmers to fizzle out their struggle. We hope govt will take a human approach towards the farmers," Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha ahead said. 

Jan 04, 2021 12:07 (IST)

Jan 04, 2021 11:52 (IST)

Must Withdraw Farm Laws Unconditionally: Sonia Gandhi | The Congress on Sunday accused the Centre of being apathetic towards farmers protesting the new farm laws in harsh weather conditions, with party chief Sonia Gandhi saying that for the first time since independence such an "arrogant" government has come to power that cannot see the sufferings of 'annadatas'. She also demanded that the new farm laws be immediately withdrawn unconditionally. In a scathing attack on the Centre over the farmers' protests, Gandhi said governments and their leaders who ignore public sentiments in a democracy cannot govern for long and it is now quite clear that the protesting farmers will not bow in the face of the Centre's policy of "tire and pushover". 

Jan 04, 2021 11:41 (IST)

Will Hold Tractor March if Demands Not Met: Farmer's Leader | "Our demands are the same as before-repeal the three farm laws and guarantee MSP. If our demands aren't met, then, we'll hold tractor march on Jan 6 and also on Jan 26," Sukhwinder S Sabra, Joint Secretry, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee said. As the government and farmers' union will go for talks today, security provisions have been beefed up at Singhu border. 

Jan 04, 2021 11:33 (IST)

60 Farmers Died During Protests So Far: BKU | So far, 60 farmers have lost their lives during the protest. One farmer is dying every 16 hours. It is the responsibility of the government to answer: Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said. The seventh round of talks between govt and farmers will be held today.

Jan 04, 2021 11:24 (IST)

Will Burn Copies of New Farm Laws on Lohri: Farmer Leaders | Farmer leaders protesting at Delhi's Singhu border on Sunday said they will celebrate the estival of Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of newly introduced agriculture laws. They also said they will observe the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23 as Azad Hind Kisan Diwas' "We will celebrate the Lohri festival on January 13 by burning the copies of farm laws, farmers' leader Manjeet Singh Rai said. Rai also urged people to hold protests in support of farmers across India from January 6 to 20. 

Jan 04, 2021 11:13 (IST)

Chilla and Ghazipur Borders Closed for Traffic | "The Chilla and Ghazipur borders are closed for traffic coming from Noida & Ghaziabad to Delhi because of farmer protests. Please take alternate route for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra & Loni Borders," it said. The traffic police said Tikri and Dhansa borders are also closed for traffic movement. "Jhatikara Border is open only for LMV (Cars/Light Motor Vehicles), two wheelers and pedestrian movement," it said in another tweet. According to the traffic police, people travelling to Haryana can take the routes via Jharoda (only single carriageway), Daurala, Kapashera, Badusarai, Rajokri NH-8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

Jan 04, 2021 11:12 (IST)

Several Roads Remain Closed in Delhi | Routes connecting Delhi to Ghaziabad and Noida via Ghazipur and Chilla borders remained partially closed on Monday due to the farmers' protest against the Centre's agricultural reforms, the traffic police said. They advised commuters to take alternative routes for coming to Delhi via Anand Vihar, DND, Bhopra and Loni borders. In a series of tweets on Monday, the traffic police said Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are closed for traffic movement. "Please take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla & Singhu school toll tax borders. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba & GTK road. Please avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH-44," it said.

Jan 04, 2021 11:09 (IST)

Haryana CM Acting Like General Dyer: Raghav Chadha | "Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar sahab like General Dyer is allowing to fire upon farmers and using tear gas against them. Are the country's farmers our enemies? Are they Army personnel of China or Pakistan? It's shameful,"  Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said.

Jan 04, 2021 11:06 (IST)

Positive Solution to Emerge Today: Kailash Choudhary | Union Minister of State Kailash Choudhary said a positive solution will emerge in the talks between the government and the farmers to be held today. "The government is willing to communicate in detail on every point of the agrarian reform laws. Empowerment and welfare of farmers is the priority of the government," he said.

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Govt Set to Discuss Farm Laws 'Clause By Clause' With Protesters Shortly as Tomar Says Hopeful of Solution
Farmers during their ongoing agitation against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against these three new laws. The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.

