Breaking News LIVE Updates: Ahead of the seventh round of talks between the Centre and the protesting farmers on two key issues still on board -- the repeal of the three agriculture laws and giving legal status to the minimum support price guarantee. The farmers, camping at the Delhi borders, have warned that they will hold a tractor rally on Republic Day if their demands are not met. In the last round of meetings, the Centre said the two sides had come to an understanding on two of the four demands of the farmers - withdrawal of the Electricity Amendment Bill and the penal provisions for stubble burning in the Air Quality Commission Ordinance.Farmer unions on Friday warned that they will start shutting all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana if the government fails to resolve their main demands for the repeal of three new farm reform laws and a legal guarantee for MSP in the next round of talks on January 4. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, representatives of farmer unions said that only five per cent of the issues raised by them have so far been discussed in meetings with the government, and outlined multiple protest actions over a month if their main demands are not met.