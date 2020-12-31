Breaking News LIVE Updates: Kerala Assembly Session on Farm Laws at 9am, BJP-backed Contenders on Verge of Victory in K'taka Panchayat Polls

Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government will hold a special assembly session at 9am today to discuss and pass a resolution against Centre's farm laws that have seen protests at Delhi borders for over a month. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat via video conferencing.In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported candidates seem to be winning with over 4,000 seats in the the gram panchayat elections. According to sources, the BJP has so far secured 4,228 seats, followed by the Congress with 2,265 seats, JD(S) 1,167 seats and independents 678 seats. Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said BJP has emerged as winner in the gram panchayat elections. The people are happy with party's efforts of good governance in the state, he added.