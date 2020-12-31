News18 Logo

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Kerala Assembly Session on Farm Laws at 9am, BJP-backed Contenders on Verge of Victory in K'taka Panchayat Polls

News18.com | December 31, 2020, 08:02 IST
Breaking News LIVE Updates: The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government will hold a special assembly session at 9am today to discuss and pass a resolution against Centre's farm laws that have seen protests at Delhi borders for over a month. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat via video conferencing.

In Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-supported candidates seem to be winning with over 4,000 seats in the the gram panchayat elections. According to sources, the BJP has so far secured 4,228 seats, followed by the Congress with 2,265 seats, JD(S) 1,167 seats and independents 678 seats. Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwathnarayan said BJP has emerged as winner in the gram panchayat elections. The people are happy with party's efforts of good governance in the state, he added.
Dec 31, 2020 08:02 (IST)

Kerala Govt to Hold Special Session on Farm Laws | The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government will hold a special assembly session at 9am today to discuss and pass a resolution against Centre's farm laws that have seen protests at Delhi borders for over a month. The Kerala cabinet had earloer decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking approval for a special Assembly session on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi. 

Dec 31, 2020 07:58 (IST)

Blast at Yemen Airport Kills 25, Wounds 110 | A large explosion struck the airport in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, shortly after a plane carrying the newly formed Cabinet landed there, security officials said.

Dec 31, 2020 07:37 (IST)

Night Curfew Imposed in Delhi During New Year | The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has imposed night curfew in Delhi in view of Covid-19. Not more than five persons are allowed to assemble at public place. No New Year celebration, congregation and gathering at public place to be allowed from 11pm on 31st till 6am on 1st and 11pm on 1st till 6am on 2nd. No restriction on interstate and intrastate movement is allowed.

Dec 31, 2020 07:16 (IST)

PM Modi to Lay Foundation stone of AIIMS in Rajkot

PM Modi to Lay Foundation stone of AIIMS in Rajkot | PM Narendra Modi to lay the foundation stone of AIIMS at Rajkot in Gujarat via video conferencing today. Over 201 acres of land has been allotted for the institute, which will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 1,195 crore and is expected to be completed by mid-2022, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Dec 31, 2020 07:08 (IST)

Haryana Municipal Corporation Results: The setback for the ruling coalition has come in the wake of the BJP sweeping mayors polls in five Haryana cities two years ago. In 2018, the party had won mayoral polls in Hisar, Karnal, Panipat, Rohtak and Yamunanagar. The win came as a boost to the Venod Sharma-led party, which tasted its first win after the 2014 Haryana assembly poll debacle. Shakti Rani Sharma said her victory was due to people's love and support. When one's intent is clear, people back you, she said.

Dec 31, 2020 07:05 (IST)

Setback for BJP-JJP Combine in Mayoral Polls in Haryana | In a setback on Wednesday, the ruling BJP-JJP combine in Haryana could win only one of three mayoral seats for which elections were held recently. The mayoral elections in the cities of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat were held on Sunday. While the BJP struggled to win in Panchkula, the Congress and the Haryana Jan Chetna Party (HJCP) bagged mayoral posts in Sonipat and Ambala, respectively. It was for the first time that direct elections were held for mayoral posts in the three cities.

Dec 31, 2020 06:51 (IST)

BJP Launches Campaign Ahead of Polls in Bengal | Bharatiya Janata Party launched 'Lokkho Sonar Bangla' campaign ahead of 2021 Assembly elections in West Bengal.

File photo of Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Karnataka State Election Commission officials said counting was on at all 226 centres at the Taluk headquarters by adhering to strict COVID-19 protocol of mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand hygiene.

Over 1,100 security personnel have been deployed at the counting centres, State Election Commissioner B Basavaraju said. During the election, ballot papers were used in all districts except Bidar, election officials said.

The elections to 5,728 village panchayats had taken place across 226 Taluks of the state for 82,616 seats. They were conducted in two phases on December 22 and 27 where 78.58 per cent voting was registered. As many as 2,22,814 candidates contested the election whereas 8,074 candidates were elected unopposed.

