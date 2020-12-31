Breaking News LIVE Updates: Kerala Assembly Session on Farm Laws at 9am, BJP-backed Contenders on Verge of Victory in K'taka Panchayat Polls

Kerala Govt to Hold Special Session on Farm Laws | The Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government will hold a special assembly session at 9am today to discuss and pass a resolution against Centre's farm laws that have seen protests at Delhi borders for over a month. The Kerala cabinet had earloer decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan seeking approval for a special Assembly session on December 31 to discuss and pass a resolution against the three central farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi.