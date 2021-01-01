Breaking News LIVE Updates: GST Revenue Collection Hits All-Time High in December 2020

Jan 01, 2021 10:56 (IST)

Cold Wave Continues in Haryana, Punjab; Hisar Coldest at Minus 1.2 Degrees | There was no let-up in the cold wave sweeping through Haryana and Punjab on Friday, with Hisar reeling at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius. A thick blanket of fog enveloped the two states in the morning, reducing visibility levels, Meteorological department officials here said. The minimum temperatures continued to hover well below the normal limits, they said. Hisar in Haryana had on Thursday too recorded the same minimum temperature, eight notches below normal limits, making it the coldest place in the two states.

