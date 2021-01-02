Breaking News LIVE Updates: Farmers Threaten to Shut Haryana Malls, Petrol Pumps if Talks Fail on Jan 4

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Upping the ante ahead of the next round of talks, farmer unions have warned that they will start shutting all malls and petrol pumps in Haryana if the government fails to resolve their main demands for the repeal of three new farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP in the January 4 meeting. Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border protest site, representatives of farmer unions said that only five per cent of the issues raised by them have so far been discussed in meetings with the government.
They outlined multiple protest actions over a month if their main demands are not met, in an announcement a few days before Republic Day celebrations. Farmer leader Yudhveer Singh said if the central government thinks the farmers' protest will go the Shaheen Bagh way, then it is mistaken. "They (government) cannot make us leave this place like they did in Shaheen Bagh," he said.
India Records Less Than 20,000 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Recoveries Go Past 99 lakh | The number of fresh COVID-19 cases was recorded below 20,000 in India on Saturday, taking the country's caseload to 1,03,05,788, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed 99 lakh, according to the health ministry. A total of 19,079 people tested positive for the coronavirus infection in a day, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 1,49,218 in the country with 224 new fatalities, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,06,387, pushing the national recovery rate to 96.12 per cent, while the COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.
Jan 02, 2021 10:22 (IST)
Congress Leader Buta Singh Passes Away | Former Union Minister, former MP from Rajasthan and Congress leader Buta Singh passes away, reports ANI. .
Jan 02, 2021 10:13 (IST)
Delhi's Temp Likely to Dip Further | Minimum 7.0°C temperature was recorded in Delhi's Safdarjung at 8:30 am today, which is likely to rise by 5.9°C during next 24 hours. Minimum temperatures have increased by around 5℃ over Delhi, these temperatures are likely to maintain during the next 2-3 days, says IMD.
Jan 02, 2021 09:39 (IST)
UPDATE | As per our forecast, the impact of Western Disturbance has begun over Northwest India including Delhi, Palam has reported 0.4 mm rainfall while, Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodi Road in Delhi have reported trace rainfall: India Meteorological Department
Farmers' Union to Decide on Line of Action on Saturday | Farmers' organisations under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), after a meeting at Singhu border, on Friday said that if the talks with the government on January 4 fail then they will intensify the protest and hold a tractor rally on January 6 on KundliManesar Palwal (KMP) expressway. The farmers' union will also hold a joint press conference on Saturday.
Jan 02, 2021 08:02 (IST)
Facebook's Advertising Integrity Chief Leaves Company | Facebook Inc's chief of advertising integrity, who handled the company's ad products around sensitive subjects such as politics and coronavirus misinformation, departed this week, according to an internal company post viewed by Reuters on Friday. Rob Leathern, director of product management, said earlier this month on Facebook's internal network that he would be leaving the company on Dec. 30. His exit had not been previously reported.
Jan 02, 2021 07:55 (IST)
India Gears Up for Covid Inoculation
Dry run for #COVID19 vaccine administration to be conducted in all States/Union Territories today in 116 districts across 259 sites: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/v8pEwnzwXh
Satpal Nischal, a 65-year-old Punjabi jeweller, has become the first casualty of the controversial land laws that allows outsiders to formally purchase land in Kashmir.
Jan 02, 2021 07:09 (IST)
Cong Announces Farm Loan Waiver, Free Power, Nyay Scheme in Poll-bound Assam | The Congress on Friday sounded the poll bugle in Assam by announcing waiver of farm debts and microfinance loans for women, implementation of minimum income guarantee scheme 'Nyay', free electricity up to 120 units for the poor and middle class and ensure at least one job for each family. The sops for Assam where the assembly election is due in March-April this year were announced by state Congress president Ripun Bora.
Jan 02, 2021 06:58 (IST)
Trade Union Activists Stage Protests in Solidarity With Farmers | Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) activists protested in Siliguri in solidarity with farmers against new agri laws. They will keep protesting for farmers, a protestor told news agency ANI.
West Bengal: Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) activists protest in Siliguri in solidarity with farmers against farm laws (1.1.21)
"We're opposing policies of BJP govt. How the bills were passed has set a dangerous precedent. We'll keep fighting for farmers," says a protester pic.twitter.com/eJotAku96s
Farmers gather at Tikri border during their protest against the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi on December 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)
Hundreds of protesters had camped at Shaheen Bagh for several months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and later, the site was cleared by the Delhi Police following the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March last year. At the press conference, farmer leaders made it clear that they will have to take firm steps if the government does not take a decision in their favour in the January 4 meeting.
Swaraj India leader Yogendra Yadav said that the government has not moved an inch on the two main issues -- repeal of three agri laws and legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP). He claimed that the government has denied giving in-principle commitment to the issue of legal guarantee for MSP.
Spelling out their next course of action, Yadav said that while talks with the Union government will go on, farmer unions will intensify the protest simultaneously and take it to every corner of the country. "If the January 4 meeting with the government fails to end the deadlock, we will announce dates for shutting all malls, petrol pumps in Haryana," another farmer leader, Vikas, told reporters.
At a meeting of Samkyukt Kisan Morcha -- an umbrella body of around 40 farmer unions protesting at several Delhi border points -- several decisions were taken. According to the unions, if the results of the talks on January 4 are not satisfactory, a tractor march will be taken out from the protest site to the KundliManesarPalwal (KMP) Expressway on January 6 and a call will also be given to those farmers protesting at Shahjahanpur on the Haryana-Rajasthan border to move towards the national capital.
Rallies, dharnas, sit-ins and press conferences will be ogranised across the country from January 6 to January 20 to counter alleged government propaganda that the protest was Punjab-centric. Farmers will celebrate Women's Day on January 18 and the modalities will be discussed later, farmer leaders said, adding that programmes will be held on to mark birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on January 23.
After the sixth round of formal negotiations on Wednesday, the government and farm unions reached some common ground to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues of the repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee for MSP. After the talks between three union ministers and a 41-member representative group of thousands of farmers protesting on Delhi borders, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said at least 50 per cent resolution has been reached with mutual agreement on two out of four items on the agenda and discussions would continue on the remaining two on January 4 at 2 PM.
Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against these three new laws. The government has presented these laws as major agriculture reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations have left them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.