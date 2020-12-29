Breaking News LIVE Updates: Dharme Gowda Was Upset Over Being Pulled Down from Chairman's Seat During Council Session, Claims JDS MLC

Breaking News LIVE Updates: The death of Karnataka Vidhana Parishad Dy Chairman SL Dharme Gowda has sent shock waves in the state with chief minister BS Yediyurappa saying that he still can't believe the news. "I pray that the Lord grant the power to his family to bear this pain," he said. Former CM Siddaramaiah said that Karnataka has lost a politician of impeccable personality. May the Lord have mercy on the family and fans of Dharme Gowda, the Congress leader added.

Meanwhile, giving details, Gowda's driver said that the deputy chairman cited "personal work" before leaving. "We are used to waiting for them everywhere. I kept waiting and around 8.30pm when I called him, his phone was switched off, he further said. Senior JDS MLC has claimed that Gowda had been upset ever since he was pulled down from the Chairman's seat during Legislative Council Session. "I spoke to him on 22nd. He had misgivings about sitting on chair. I told him these things happen in politics. But in 113 years such a thing never happened. Dharme Gowda was a very good man," he added.

The 64-year-old, low profile Gowda was in the news recently after the main opposition Congress members manhandled him in the Upper House for trying to chair the session illegally.

He was dragged from the chair (the seat of the Chairman) by some Congress members alleging he had joined hands with the ruling BJP to unconstitutionally unseat the Upper House Chairman Pratap Chandra Shetty, who is from the Congress.