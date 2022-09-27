‘Breaking Our Back’: Jaishankar on Oil Prices; Highlights Developing Nations’ Concerns Over Energy Needs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who is on a 10-day visit to the US, said that India has concerns about the price of oil and it is breaking our break. The fuel prices rose significantly in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war.

“We have concerns about the price of oil. The price of oil is breaking our back. This is our big concern. Energy markets under stress must soften up. We had judge any situation by how it affects us and other countries global south. There is a very deep concern among developing countries about how their energy needs are addressed or not,” the foreign minister said while addressing a press conference with his US counter Antony Blinken in Washington DC.

Commenting on the war in Ukraine, Jaishankar said that this conflict is not in anybody’s interest and suggested the best way forward is to return to dialogue and diplomacy.

The EAM said during talks with his US counterpart, they discussed India-US political coordination, exchanging assessments on collaborating on important regional issues and global challenges. In this regard, I would specially mention the Ukraine conflict and Indo-Pacific situation, he said.

EAM Jaishankar said that India exercised a choice that was in our “national interest” when it comes to purchase of spare parts from Russia. “Don’t think we’ve faced any problems in terms of servicing or spare parts supply we’ve got in past from Russia. Where we get our military equip is not a new issue or changed due to geo-political changes. We exercise a choice that is in our national interest,” he said.

“We have a tradition of multi-sourcing and for us how to get the optimal deal from a competitive situation is really what this is all about,” he added.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here