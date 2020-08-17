Breaking the Logjam? India, Nepal to Hold Meeting Today to Review Bilateral Projects After 'Map Strain'

India and Nepal will hold talks on Monday under their "oversight mechanism" for reviewing all bilateral economic and developmental projects in the Himalayan nation. This would be the first major engagement since bilateral ties came under strain after Nepal came up with a new political map in May.

The "oversight mechanism" was set up in 2016 to review all bilateral economic and developmental projects in Nepal. The meeting will review all such projects across Nepal, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava previously said.

Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal's Foreign Secretary Shanker Das Bairagi will jointly chair the meeting. A few media reports state that the meeting is being seen as a positive development by some in Kathmandu.

In June, Nepal's Parliament approved the new political map of the country featuring areas which India maintains belong to it.

In its reaction, after Nepal's lower house of Parliament approved the bill, India termed as untenable the "artificial enlargement" of territorial claims by the neighbouring country.

India had said Nepal's action violates an understanding reached between the two countries to resolve the boundary issues through talks.

On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart KP Sharma Oli held a telephonic conversation, in the first high-level contact after ties between the two countries came under severe strain following the issuance of the contentious map.

Oli called up Modi and greeted the government and people of India on the country's 74th Independence Day, an official statement said. It said Oli also conveyed to Modi his congratulations for India's recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

Modi offered India's continued support to Nepal in its fight against the pandemic and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that the two countries share, it said. "The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India's continued support to Nepal in this regard," the statement said.