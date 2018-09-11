Video Wall

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

52 Pilgrims Feared Dead as Bus Plunges Into Valley in Telangana's Jagtial District

Breaking Toon: Bharat Bandh

The Congress led 20 opposition parties in protest against peaking fuel prices on Monday as it tried to project the stir as yet another show of strength against the Narendra Modi government. Here's a hilarious from our in-house cartoonist Neelabh on the Bharat Bandh.

News18.com

First published: September 11, 2018, 9:56 AM IST | Updated: 23 hours ago
facebook Twitter google
The Congress led 20 opposition parties in protest against peaking fuel prices on Monday as it tried to project the stir as yet another show of strength against the Narendra Modi government. Here's a hilarious from our in-house cartoonist Neelabh on the Bharat Bandh.
SHOW MORE

Trending Videos

Recommended

Load More
Loading...