Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Breaking Tradition, Supreme Court to Hear Ayodhya Land Dispute Case on Friday as Well

As per the apex court's procedural norms, on Mondays and Fridays, the registry lists fresh, miscellaneous and after-notice cases for hearing before the benches.

Sohini Goswami |

Updated:August 8, 2019, 7:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Breaking Tradition, Supreme Court to Hear Ayodhya Land Dispute Case on Friday as Well
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Breaking with the tradition, the Supreme Court will hear the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya on Friday — the day which, along with Monday, has been kept for hearing only fresh cases.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, on conclusion of the third day's hearing in the case, informed the lawyers for both the sides that it would continue with the hearing on Friday as well.

As per the apex court's procedural norms, on Mondays and Fridays, the registry lists fresh, miscellaneous and after-notice cases for hearing before the benches.

The matters listed before Constitution benches for day-to-day hearings are put up for hearing on three days a week — Tuesday to Thursday.

The apex court had said that it would accord day-to-day hearing in the Ayodhya land dispute case. The hearings began on Tuesday (August 6).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram