Breaking Traffic Rules Multiple Times Can Now Get Your Name Public on Government Websites: Report

According to the modified Central Motor Vehicle Rules, the state transport departments will be putting out a list of persons on their portals who are repeat offenders for traffic violations such as, drunk driving, speeding, racing, dangerous driving and even for not wearing helmets.

According to a report in The Times of India, the enabling provision to “name and shame” repeat offenders who pose risk to their lives and that of other road users has been made to promote responsible driving.

However, such names can be made public, if the offender doesn’t go for an appeal within a month after disqualification to hold a DL or the appellate authority dismisses his/ her appeal.

The transport departments will create a separate section in their portal named “Revocation of Driving License under subsection (1A) of section 19 of the Act” which will be in a machine-readable electronic, printable and shareable pdf form, for access by the general public.

The new changes in the rules will also make it convenient for people to avail transport related services as the system will be online; starting from filing application and issuance of learner’s licence to submission of medical certificate and surrender and renewal of DL.

The Times of India report further states that the government has also done away with the minimum educational qualification for obtaining DL for commercial vehicles and this has been replaced with the mandatory requirement of “minimum training and language comprehension”.

The modified rules also mandate that the vehicle registration will be at dealers’ point in the case of fully built vehicles. This means there will be no need to take the vehicle for registration to RTOs.