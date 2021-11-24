Breakthrough Covid-19 Infections a Reality, Delta Variant Can Infect Fully Vaccinated: Study

A new study revealed that several cases of breakthrough infection were reported even when individuals were fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and were following infection prevention as well as a control strategy.

The study was conducted in two Delhi hospitals and found that though vaccination prevented the severity of the viral attack, there were cases of breakthrough infections. The study was conducted by researchers from the INSACOG consortium, CSIR and National Centre for Disease Control.

As reported by The Times of India, the researchers analysed data on 113 breakthrough infections among health workers by ‘constructing probable transmission networks from epidemiological and virus genome sequence data using a suite of computational approaches’.

The study stated that among known cases, the researchers identified a high probability that doubly-vaccinated individuals transmitted SARS-CoV-2 and potential cases of virus transmission between individuals who had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine. It also emphasised on the need for ongoing infection control measures even in highly vaccinated populations.

The study also mentioned that even though vaccines are effective against severe diseases, breakthrough infections ‘are a reality’. Experts highlight the need for infection control measures even in highly vaccinated populations.

