Brick Hurled at Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal's Kumarganj; BJP Demands NIA Probe

An incident of stone pelting on the recently started Vande Bharat Express has come to light whereby a brick was hurled at the train near Samsi Kumarganj of the Kathia division of Indian railways.

The brick was thrown at coach C-13 of the train when it was returning to Howrah from New Jalpaiguri and the subsequent attack caused a crack in the glass shield on the door.

The stone-pelting triggered panic among the passengers onboard, however, they remained unharmed, a report by India Today confirmed.

The incident comes just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the Vande Bharat Express connecting Howrah and New Jalpaiguri on December 30, 2022, in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

BJP leader and leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari condemned the incident while terming it “unfortunate and sickening." He also asked if it was revenge for ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants on an inaugural day. Further, he urged the Prime Minister’s Office to hand over the probe to National Investigation Agency (NIA) and demanded punishment for the perpetrators.

Railways have begun an internal probe into the matter, a report by Times Now noted.

Notably, this is not the first instance of stone pelting that the brand-new express has been subjected to. Another such attack was reported in the month of November by AIMIM Party leader Waris Pathan, who took to Twitter to share a picture and claimed that stones were thrown when AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was traveling in the train from Ahmedabad to Surat in Gujarat in November 2022.

Similarly, another instance was reported in December 2022 when a Vande Bharat Express train was traveling from Nagpur to Bilaspur.

West Bengal’s first Vande Bharat Express

Covering a distance of 546 km in 7.4 hours, Bengal’s Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated to improve connectivity between major Indian cities. This is the first Vande Bharat Express in West Bengal as well as eastern India.

As per reports, the train will save three hours of travel time compared to other trains on the route, officials said. It will have three stoppages at Barsoi, Malda, and Bolpur.

PM Modi dedicated the Vande Bharat Express to the state after it has been equipped with advanced technologies to make the transit more comfortable and time-saving.

Speaking at the launch, PM said, “Today’s Vande Bharat train was launched from the land where the ‘Vande Mataram’ slogan was coined." The Prime Minister added, “The launch date of December 30 is significant as Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had hoisted the tricolor in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on this day in 1943."

