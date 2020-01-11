Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Forcing Tribals into Bonded Labour
A tribal man from a hamlet in Wada taluka of neighbouring Palghar district had lodged a complaint against the duo at Narpoli police station in Thane district on Friday evening, after which the offence was registered.
Representative image.
Thane: Police have registered a case against a brick kiln owner and his supervisor for allegedly forcing a group of tribals into bonded labour at a village near Bhiwandi in the district, an official said on Saturday.
The accused were identified as Jolly Naik Seth and supervisor Madhukar Pawar, both from Anjur village in the district, the official said.
A tribal man from a hamlet in Wada taluka of neighbouring Palghar district had lodged a complaint against the duo at Narpoli police station in Thane district on Friday evening, after which the offence was registered.
The complainant said that after paying some advance amount, Naik took him and some other villagers, including women and children, to his brick kiln for work in November 2019.
The complaint further said that although they were made to carry out strenuous work for long hours, the wages paid to them were low. The owner also thrashed and abused the workers, it alleged.
Police registered the case against the duo under IPC section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and various sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976.
No arrest has been made so far, the official said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Modified Toyota Fortuner Would Confuse You For All the Right Reasons
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- Amazon Great Indian Sale Begins January 19: Here Are All The Details
- YouTube Music May Soon Feature User-Uploaded Content, Competition for SoundCloud?
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating