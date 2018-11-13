Bricks on Body and Plastic Bag Over Face, 3-year-old Gurugram Girl Brutally Killed After Rape

A gruesome incident of rape and murder has come to light in Delhi's satellite city, Gurugram, where a three-year-old girl was found with bricks on her body and a 10cm-long wooden stick in her private part. The minor's unclad body was found in Sector 66 with a polythene bag over her face.The girl went missing on Sunday morning. However, the family members did not file a missing person's report and looked for the minor on their own. It was on Monday that the body was found at a vacant shop in Guga Colony, police said.A neighbour spotted the body inside one of the two rooms used as a shop near a temple. The girl was lying in a pool of blood with three bricks on the body and face covered with a polythene bag, an officer said.According to a report in Hindustan Times, the post-mortem report suggests that the girl was tortured as multiple bruises were found on the victim's shoulders, waist, chest and back. The report quoted Civil Hospital forensic expert Dr Deepak Mathur as saying that a 10cm-long wooden stick was found inserted in her vagina and the girl suffered multiple injuries all over her body."Her death was caused by the head injury and excessive internal bleeding. She was hit with a heavy object on her head due to which the skull sustained a deep depressed fracture," he said.According to the police, they received a call around 8.10am. "A team from Sector 65 police station, forensic experts, and senior officials went to the spot and examined the scene of crime. The spot was barely 300 metres from the hutment where the victim’s family lives. Probe has revealed that he bludgeoned her head with a brick after raping her. Her clothes were recovered from the spot," assistant commissioner of police (crime) Shamsher Singh said. Family members said the girl’s clothes were lying near the body.Initial police probe revealed that the accused approached the victim when she was playing with two other girls in their slum around 11am on Sunday and lured her on pretext of buying her a chocolate. The girls, who saw the accused leaving with the victim, reported the incident to their families, the police said, adding that the family decided to look for the girl themselves and no complaint was filed.The accused has been identified as 20-year-old Sunil Kumar, a migrant labourer and a resident of Naugaon Village in Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. The police said he came to the city last week to visit his mother and two sisters who live in the neighbourhood."He has been missing since the incident. We have questioned the family members of the accused and recorded their statement," Singh said. The police have formed four teams, two from the police station and two teams of the crime branch, to track down the accused.The police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused at Sector 65 police station.The HT report quoted Gurgaon Child Welfare Committee chairperson Shakuntala Dhull as saying that this year 106 cases of rape of minors have been registered with the police. In September and October, 20 such cases each were reported.