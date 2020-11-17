BRICS Summit 2020 LIVE Updates: PM Modi Expected to Address Virtual Meeting of Nations

BRICS Summit 2020 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address a virtual summit of the influential grouping BRICS, which will focus on cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and ways to offset the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to attend the 12th summit of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping. The summit is taking place at a time India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh for over six months. Both Modi and Xi had come face-to-face virtually at the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on November 10.
At the SCO virtual meet, Modi had sent out a veiled message to both China and its all-weather friend Pakistan from the platform. With regards to China and its expansionist policy, he said, “India believes that to improve connectivity it is important to respect the other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”
Russia had expressed concern over the situation in May but had ruled out intervention. However, they said that platforms like SCO and BRICS are important to build trust among partner nations. Speaking to CNN-News 18, Deputy Chief of Mission Roman Babushkin had said, “Russia is a trusted partner for both, and our multilateral and bilateral relations with them play a key role in maintaining stability in Eurasia. RIC in this regard is a unique platform that helps to expand common ground, strengthen dialogue and proceed further towards practical cooperation as well as to build trust in the region.”
Nov 17, 2020 15:56 (IST)
It is important to note that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi also met in person during the pandemic in Moscow on the sidelines of the SCO ministerial meeting in September where they came out with a 5-point proposal to diffuse the tension along the LAC.
Moscow seems to be continuously playing the role of a silent mediator between India and China during the current crisis.
Nov 17, 2020 15:43 (IST)
The BRICS is known as an influential bloc that represents over 3.6 billion people, or half of the world's population. The BRICS countries have a combined GDP of USD 16.6 trillion.
Nov 17, 2020 15:42 (IST)
Counter-terrorism, Trade on Agenda | The MEA said the leaders would be discussing intra-BRICS cooperation and key issues in the global context, including the reform of the multilateral system, measures to mitigate the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation in counter-terrorism, trade, health, energy and people-to-people exchanges. "India will be taking over the chair of the BRICS, which would be the third BRICS Presidency for India since its inception (after 2012 and 2016) and will host the 13th BRICS summit in 2021," the MEA said.
Nov 17, 2020 15:41 (IST)
Nov 17, 2020 15:41 (IST)
Nov 17, 2020 15:40 (IST)
File image of PM Narendra Modi. (News18)
The joint press release had said that the current situation is not in the interest of either side, and the border troops should continue dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions. It also spoke about more confidence-building measures to be undertaken once the current tension eases.
Jaishankar had also engaged with Wang at the Russia-India-China (RIC) meeting just a week after the Galwan Valley clashes. There was much speculation that after the loss of 20 soldiers, India may not attend the meeting. However, with Moscow leading the trilateral, India did not back out of it too due to a bilateral issue with China.