English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bride Abducted by Jilted Lover Minutes After Wedding in Rajasthan's Sikar
The incident occurred near Rambakshpura in the Dhod police station area here on Wednesday, merely 15 minutes after the wedding procession left the bride's home.
Representative image.
Loading...
Sikar: A bride on the way to her in-laws' place after the wedding was allegedly abducted at gun point by her jilted lover in Rajasthan's Sikar district, police said Thursday.
The incident occurred near Rambakshpura in the Dhod police station area here on Wednesday, merely 15 minutes after the wedding procession left the bride's home, they said. Five people have been detained in this connection, Superintendent of Police, Sikar, Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.
Hansa Kanwar and her elder sister Sonu got married Tuesday to two brothers from Nagwa village. On Wednesday, moments after the couples set out from the brides' house in a four-wheeler, accused Ankit Sevda, accompanied by few other men, allegedly attacked the car and abducted Hansa, police said.
They also assaulted Sonu when she resisted, officials added. Hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod following the incident.
"We are holding a protest outside the collector's residence and this will be an indefinite sit-in until the accused is arrested and the bride rescued," Gudha said.
A search operation was launched to locate the accused and Hansa, Kapoor said.
The incident occurred near Rambakshpura in the Dhod police station area here on Wednesday, merely 15 minutes after the wedding procession left the bride's home, they said. Five people have been detained in this connection, Superintendent of Police, Sikar, Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.
Hansa Kanwar and her elder sister Sonu got married Tuesday to two brothers from Nagwa village. On Wednesday, moments after the couples set out from the brides' house in a four-wheeler, accused Ankit Sevda, accompanied by few other men, allegedly attacked the car and abducted Hansa, police said.
They also assaulted Sonu when she resisted, officials added. Hundreds of people, led by BSP MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, staged a protest in Dhod following the incident.
"We are holding a protest outside the collector's residence and this will be an indefinite sit-in until the accused is arrested and the bride rescued," Gudha said.
A search operation was launched to locate the accused and Hansa, Kapoor said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Death of the Early Internet: A Crisis of Eventuality
- Universe’s Very First Molecular Bond has been Observed in Space for the First Time
- Amid Avengers: Endgame Promotions, Chris Hemsworth Visits Disneyland Shanghai
- Driver Cries after Crashing Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Huracan Performante Supercar – Watch Video
- PUBG Mobile Addiction: Class 9 Student Ends Life in Nizamabad After Being Scolded For Playing Online Game
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results