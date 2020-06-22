INDIA

Bride and Groom Donate 50 Beds to Covid-19 Centre in Maharashtra's Palghar

Representative image.

  • PTI Palghar
  • Last Updated: June 22, 2020, 4:22 PM IST
A bride and groom from Palghar district set an example for others by donating 50 beds to a COVID care centre in Vasai after their marriage ceremony at a local church.

The wedding, an intimate affair with just 20 guests due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, took place on Saturday after which Eric Lobo (28) and Merlin Tuscano (27) went to a nearby COVID care centre and made the donation, local officials said.

Vasai-Virar is Palghar's worst coronavirus-hit area accounting for over 2,000 of the district's 2,600-odd cases.

