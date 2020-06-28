Bride Dies in Midst of Wedding Rituals in UP's Bhagatpurwa Village

In a tragic incident, a bride died even before the wedding rituals could be completed and the groom had to return without the bride.

The incident took place in Bhagatpurwa village under Thathia police circle in Kannauj.

The groom, Sanjay, arrived with his family members and the wedding rituals began on Friday night.

As the rituals began 19-year-old bride Vinita, suddenly complained of uneasiness and collapsed.

Her family members rushed her to a medical facility that denied her admission until she tested negative for Corona.

Her father, Kishora Batham, rushed her to Kanpur but by then her condition had deteriorated and Vinita passed away.

The family informed the police on emergency number 112 and the body has now been sent for post-mortem.

"We will take action, if needed, after the post-mortem report comes," said the Kannauj police spokesman.

While the family performed the cremation of Vinita on Saturday evening, the baraat returned without the bride.

