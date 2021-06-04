Bride Flees Wedding Scene, Lands At Police Station With Lover, Know What Happened Next

A bride in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh fled her wedding scene on May 30 after taking part in all the rituals, and returned days later only to tie the knot with her lover at a local police station in presence of the family members.

The incident took place at Mawai Khurd village of Mau town where Shatrughan had planned her daughter Rani’s marriage with Ajay from Suraundha village. On May 29, the groom arrived at the bride’s village with his family amid celebrations.

Both Ajay and Rani took part in the rituals at the wedding ceremony. However, the next morning when Rani was scheduled to leave with Ajay, she excused herself for a toilet break, but instead fled the scene with her lover Chhuttan Patel.

It was a tense situation for both the families when Rani didn’t return and chaos erupted after the realisation struck them.

Worried about their dignity, Rani’s family offered her younger sister to marry Ajay. However, the groom’s side denied the proposal as the girl was a minor and left Rani’s home.

Disappointed at the turn of events, Ajay’s father complained to police against Rani’s father and demanded action.

Police launched a hunt for Rani and Chhuttan, but on Thursday, the couple arrived at the police station, and performed the varmala ceremony there itself. Family members of the couple were present at the police station to witness their marriage.

As words spread in the village, Rani and Chhuttan’s unique marriage has become the talk of the town.

Several instances of brides or grooms running away with their lovers have taken place in the past.

However, the majority of these reported incidents have been witnessed in the rural areas due to the stigma attached with love marriage. Moreover, the decision to choose one’s marriage partner is still taken by the parents, leading to episodes such as that of Rani.

