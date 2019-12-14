Bride Groom Detained in UP's Muzaffarnagar Moments Before Marriage for Demanding Car as Dowry
The SHO said that the groom's family including Vivek were taken into police custody adding that they were later released after paying the cost borne for the wedding ceremony to the bride's family.
Representative Image
Muzaffarnagar: A bride groom was detained, moments before solemnising his marriage, as he demanded a car as dowry in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.
On Friday, the bride refused to marry Vivek for demanding the dowry in Sisoli village after which a complaint was lodged at Bhora Kalan police station, according to station house officer Virender Kasana.
The groom's family including Vivek were taken into police custody, the SHO said adding that they were later released after paying the cost borne for the wedding ceremony to the bride's family.
The groom's family are from Delhi's Nangloi and they later returned home, Kasana said.
The bride remained steadfast in her decision to not marry the groom for demanding dowry, which is illegal as per the Dowry Prohibition Act, the SHO said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Trump Makes Twitter Record by Tweeting 123 Times in Couple of Hours Amid Impeachment Charges
- Peeling Back the Days: The Year of the Onion – An Autobiography
- Thousands of 'Penis Fish' Wash Up on California Beach and Social Media is 'Shook'
- WhatsApp Will Sue Businesses That Bombard Users Will Bulk Messages
- Airtel Users Can Make Voice Calls on Wi-Fi But You Need Airtel Xstream Broadband