Bride Groom Detained in UP's Muzaffarnagar Moments Before Marriage for Demanding Car as Dowry

Muzaffarnagar: A bride groom was detained, moments before solemnising his marriage, as he demanded a car as dowry in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

On Friday, the bride refused to marry Vivek for demanding the dowry in Sisoli village after which a complaint was lodged at Bhora Kalan police station, according to station house officer Virender Kasana.

The groom's family including Vivek were taken into police custody, the SHO said adding that they were later released after paying the cost borne for the wedding ceremony to the bride's family.

The groom's family are from Delhi's Nangloi and they later returned home, Kasana said.

The bride remained steadfast in her decision to not marry the groom for demanding dowry, which is illegal as per the Dowry Prohibition Act, the SHO said.

