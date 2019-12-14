Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Bride Groom Detained in UP's Muzaffarnagar Moments Before Marriage for Demanding Car as Dowry

The SHO said that the groom's family including Vivek were taken into police custody adding that they were later released after paying the cost borne for the wedding ceremony to the bride's family.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Bride Groom Detained in UP's Muzaffarnagar Moments Before Marriage for Demanding Car as Dowry
Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: A bride groom was detained, moments before solemnising his marriage, as he demanded a car as dowry in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

On Friday, the bride refused to marry Vivek for demanding the dowry in Sisoli village after which a complaint was lodged at Bhora Kalan police station, according to station house officer Virender Kasana.

The groom's family including Vivek were taken into police custody, the SHO said adding that they were later released after paying the cost borne for the wedding ceremony to the bride's family.

The groom's family are from Delhi's Nangloi and they later returned home, Kasana said.

The bride remained steadfast in her decision to not marry the groom for demanding dowry, which is illegal as per the Dowry Prohibition Act, the SHO said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram