Bride, Groom Return in Ambulance by Posing as Patients in Muzaffarnagar; 9 Quarantined

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on Thursday.

The groom, bride and their seven family members were quarantined at their home in Khatauli, the police said.

A case has registered against the ambulance driver who allegedly brought the couple on Wednesday, the police added.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365