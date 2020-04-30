Bride, Groom Return in Ambulance by Posing as Patients in Muzaffarnagar; 9 Quarantined
A case has registered against the ambulance driver who allegedly brought the couple on Wednesday, the police said.
Police personnel check the passes of commuters during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow. (PTI Photo)
Muzaffarnagar (UP): Nine members of a family were quarantined after a newlywed couple returned from Ghaziabad to Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district in an ambulance in the guise of patients, police said on Thursday.
The groom, bride and their seven family members were quarantined at their home in Khatauli, the police said.
A case has registered against the ambulance driver who allegedly brought the couple on Wednesday, the police added.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did You Know? Irrfan Khan Took Messages for Struggling Actors Who Had No Phone at Home
- Twitter Spots Clock Behind Raghuram Rajan Giving Away 'Actual' Interview Duration with Rahul Gandhi
- Coronavirus Outbreak Will Not Affect Women's Sport: Ellyse Perry
- Air India Estimates Flight Services Could Resume Partially from Mid May, Asks Staff to be Ready
- Apple and Google Have Started Testing their COVID-19 Exposure Notification API