Bride In Early 20s Collapses, Dies on Stage in Lucknow
1-MIN READ

Bride In Early 20s Collapses, Dies on Stage in Lucknow

IANS

Last Updated: December 04, 2022, 14:40 IST

Lucknow, India

Shivangi was rushed to the community health centre from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre but she died on the way (Image: IANS)

Shivangi was rushed to the community health centre from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre but she died on the way (Image: IANS)

The incident took place in Bhadwana village of Malihabad on the outskirts of Lucknow on Saturday, police said

In a shocking incident, a young bride in her early 20s, collapsed during the garland exchange ceremony on the stage and died, apparently due to a cardiac arrest.

The incident took place in Bhadwana village of Malihabad on the outskirts of Lucknow on Saturday, police said.

Malihabad Station House Officer (SHO), Subhas Chandra Saroj, said they came to know about the incident through social media and later a team was sent to the village for enquiry.

“According to information, wedding of Shivangi, daughter of Rajpal of Bhadwana village with Vivek was taking place. The bride reached the stage and garlanded the groom. Seconds later, she collapsed on stage leading to panic among guests," the SHO added.

Shivangi was rushed to the community health centre from where she was referred to the Trauma Centre but she died on the way.

first published:December 04, 2022, 14:40 IST
last updated:December 04, 2022, 14:40 IST