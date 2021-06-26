UP Bride Calls Off Wedding After Sixth Phera, Says 'Don't Like Groom'

In a rather unusual series of events, a woman based out of Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba refused to get married after completing all wedding rituals. The woman called off the wedding after the sixth phera. As per the Hindu tradition, seven pheras or rounds are taken around the fire by the bride and the groom, together. Once that is done the marriage is considered complete. The incident took place in a village in Kulpahad tehsil.

Both the bride and groom’s friends and relatives tried their best to convince her for marriage but she refused to change her decision. In fact, the matter got so intense that the panchayat was called in the middle of the night to intervene in the matter. Even after that, the bride’s decision remained unchanged. The groom and his relatives had no option but to go back.

When the bride was asked as to why she was not interested in marrying the man she replied saying that she does not like him. The groom’s father also raised concerns saying that if the bride was not willing to marry then why did she participate in other rituals of the wedding like the exchange of garlands etc.

Before the bride untied the wedding knot all events had taken place smoothly. In fact, the guests present at the wedding were enthusiastically getting pictures clicked with the bride and the groom. No sign of any tension or argument was reported on the day of the wedding as all attendees were seen in a happy mood.

This is not the first time that a bride has called off the wedding at the last moment in Uttar Pradesh in recent days. Just a few days ago, a woman from Auraiya refused to marry the groom on the wedding day as he was unable to read the newspaper without spectacles.

